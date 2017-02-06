Recent news:

Lloyds holds back on Brexit call

Adam McNestrie 6 February 2017

The Corporation of Lloyd's did not reach a final decision on the jurisdiction where it will set up its post-Brexit subsidiary last week, The Insurance Insider understands.

Franchise Board and Council meetings were held last week, but two well-placed sources told this publication that the key decision on where to locate the subsidiary is still outstanding.

Indeed, the shortlist is yet to be whittled down from the five jurisdictions it has been comprised of since Malta was eliminated last month...

