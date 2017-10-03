Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

3 October 2017

Lloyds H1 profits shrink despite improved underwriting margins

Iulia Ciutina 3 October 2017

Lloyd's posted a better combined ratio for the first half of 2017 than for the prior-year period, but this wasn't enough to prevent a drop in pre-tax profits.

Click to enlarge Pre-tax profits fell by 16.8 percent to £1.2bn ($1.6bn) from £1.5bn in the first half of last year, mostly due to a negative foreign exchange impact of £329mn.

The result translated into an annualised H1 return on capital of 8.9 percent, Lloyd's lowest since at least 2012 and 2.8...

This article was published as part of issue October 2017/1

