Recent news:

Lloyds expands oversight and targets expense reduction

Charlie Thomas 26 June 2017

Lloyd's CEO Inga Beale has signalled that the Corporation will shift its syndicate oversight activity to focus on all elements of the combined ratio, rather than almost exclusively on the loss ratio.

In a half-yearly circular sent to the market earlier today, Beale said the move was designed to better protect the Central Fund in the current "challenging environment".

However, at an individual class and aggregate level the Corporation will continue to focus on the loss ratio and downside risk...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership