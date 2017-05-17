Recent news:

Lloyds embarks on redundancy drive

Adam McNestrie 17 May 2017

The Corporation of Lloyd's wrote to all of its 1,100 staff yesterday to invite them to register their interest in voluntary redundancy, The Insurance Insider can reveal.

Sources said that the communique did not give a target number of voluntary redundancies and it has been suggested that at present the Corporation does not have a specific number of roles it is looking to eliminate.

However, it is understood that the Corporation's management team has accepted that given the savage soft...

