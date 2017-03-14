Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

14 March 2017

Lloyds develops liability model with Arium

Catrin Shi 14 March 2017

Lloyd's has collaborated with modelling firm Arium to develop a probabilistic model for long-tail liability exposures.

The new approach categorises casualty events based on a company's business activities - which includes its products and services, operations and infrastructure - and maps the economic relationships that reflect the journey of products and services through the economy, Lloyd's said.

The methodology is the result of a three-year collaboration between Lloyd's and Arium and breaks liability risk modelling down into blocks. This mirrors...

