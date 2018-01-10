Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

10 January 2018

Search archive

Lloyds D&F market makes ground at 1 January

Catrin Shi 9 January 2018

Rate increases achieved by the property direct and facultative (D&F) market at 1 January could herald the beginning of a slow recovery in the class, which has been one of the greatest victims of the prolonged soft market.

London market underwriting sources speaking to this publication said they were hoping for a slow upwards climb in rates over the course of 2018 to regain some of the ground lost over the past few years.

The consensus from the D&F market...

