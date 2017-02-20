Recent news:

Lloyds confirms Carnegie-Brown as chairman

Bernard Goyder 20 February 2017

Lloyd's has confirmed that former Marsh Europe CEO Bruce Carnegie-Brown will be its next chairman.

The Moneysupermarket Group chairman and Banco Santander vice-chairman will take on the role in June, pending regulatory approval, the Corporation said in a statement today.

The Insurance Insider broke the news of Carnegie-Brown's nomination on 16 February.

Carnegie-Brown's appointment as John Nelson's successor was approved unanimously by the Council of Lloyd's and the Lloyd's Franchise Board, according to the Corporation.

Lloyd's CEO Inga Beale said...

