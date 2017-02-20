Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

20 February 2017

Search archive

Lloyds confirms Carnegie-Brown as chairman

Bernard Goyder 20 February 2017

Lloyd's has confirmed that former Marsh Europe CEO Bruce Carnegie-Brown will be its next chairman.

The Moneysupermarket Group chairman and Banco Santander vice-chairman will take on the role in June, pending regulatory approval, the Corporation said in a statement today.

The Insurance Insider broke the news of Carnegie-Brown's nomination on 16 February.

Carnegie-Brown's appointment as John Nelson's successor was approved unanimously by the Council of Lloyd's and the Lloyd's Franchise Board, according to the Corporation.

Lloyd's CEO Inga Beale said...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π