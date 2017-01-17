Recent news:

Lloyds China premiums up to $290mn: Nelson

Laura Board 16 January 2017

Lloyd's chairman John Nelson believes that gross written premiums on the Lloyd's China platform passed 2bn yuan ($289.8mn) in 2016.

That would represent growth of more than 152 percent from 2015, when 792mn yuan was written on the platform. Some 31 Lloyd's managing agents are now physically present in Shanghai and in Beijing.

In an interview with China Daily, Nelson described China as "perhaps the most important growth market in the long term for Lloyd's".

