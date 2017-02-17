Recent news:

Lloyds chairman must be industry insider: Clarke

Catrin Shi 16 February 2017

Lloyd's and the London market needs a market practitioner as the next Lloyd's chairman if it is to take on the multiple challenges it faces, Miller chairman Graham Clarke told The Insurance Insider.

The industry heavyweight told this publication Lloyd's needed a new chairman who could "hit the ground running" in negotiating challenges such as Brexit, market modernisation and the soft rating environment.

"We don't have the luxury in having that year or two for [an outsider] to find the...

