17 January 2017

Lloyds chairman choice continues to face delays

Adam McNestrie 16 January 2017

The search for the next Lloyd's chairman, which was due to conclude in mid-December, has been delayed further and it could be March before a decision is made on John Nelson's successor, The Insurance Insider has learned.

The recruitment process is being kept extremely close by the Corporation, with a leak feared, but sources told this publication that a final determination is still some way off despite speculation last week that an announcement was imminent.

