Recent news:

Lloyds CEO Beale details Brexit thinking

Laura Board 27 January 2017

Lloyd's CEO Inga Beale said the Corporation hopes to avoid having to erect elaborate infrastructure for the EU subsidiary it is looking to establish to retain market access after Brexit.

Lloyd's has a shortlist of five options, including Dublin and locations in Germany and the Benelux region.

Speaking at a London One Hundred breakfast briefing organised by The Insurance Insider, Beale said language was one of the least important considerations in determining which of the five shortlisted EU locations Lloyd&#...

