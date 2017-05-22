Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

22 May 2017

Search archive

Lloyds carriers sued over $400mn Samir loss

Matthew Neill 22 May 2017

A number of Lloyd's carriers are embroiled in legal action in New York over the alleged theft of $400mn of oil by Moroccan refinery Société Anonyme Marocaine de l'Industrie du Raffinage (Samir), court documents show.

The action was brought by US-based private equity firm Carlyle Group in the Southern District Court of New York in March and was moved to the Supreme Court of New York on 8 May.

The buyout firm advanced Samir a shipment of oil through its...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π