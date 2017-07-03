Recent news:

Lloyds broker Servca expands into Canada

Laura Board 3 July 2017

Lloyd's broker Servca is expanding into Canada in response to demand from regional brokers for direct access to the London liability insurance market.

Managing director Nomaan Jamal said Servca will link the brokers up with providers of financial and professional lines products, including professional liability/errors and omissions, directors' and officers', medical malpractice and cyber liability cover.

"The Canadian regional brokers are basically fed up with having to work with MGAs to act as a middleman. We've mitigated that," Jamal said...

