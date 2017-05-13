Recent news:

Lloyds broker AG prepares for sale

Adam McNestrie and Charlie Thomas 12 May 2017

Marine specialist broker AG, formerly known as Alston Gayler, is gearing up for a possible sale, The Insurance Insider can reveal.

Sources told this publication that the intermediary, led by Robert Alexander, is expected to put itself up for sale in the second half of this year.

The firm is the latest in a slew of small to mid-sized brokers to explore a sale.

In March, The Insurance Insider revealed that Lark Insurance had appointed Fenchurch Advisory to explore a...

