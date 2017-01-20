Recent news:

Beale rules out Malta from Lloyd's Brexit plan

Bernard Goyder 20 January 2017

Lloyd's of London is narrowing the range of countries it is considering for its post-Brexit EU headquarters, ruling out Malta, Lloyd's chief executive Inga Beale said in Davos today.



Beale told Bloomberg TV that the tiny island state "is just not going be the right location for Lloyd's".



Beale said: "We're going be setting up a subsidiary somewhere else in the EU, a country we hope will remain in the EU".



A source said that Ireland remains in the frame,...

