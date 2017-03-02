Recent news:

Lloyds bans former Besso director

Matthew Neill 2 March 2017

A Lloyd's Enforcement Tribunal has banned former Besso director Charles O'Sullivan after he was found guilty of three charges of "discreditable conduct".

Lloyd's said the charges related to actions by O'Sullivan when he was at Besso and later while he represented independent brokerage Bennett Gould & Partners (BGP) and an affiliate.

O'Sullivan had appealed the Enforcement Tribunal's decision, but the Lloyd's Appeal Tribunal upheld the earlier ruling, while reducing the costs recoverable by Lloyd's.

In a Notice of Censure, Lloyd&#...

