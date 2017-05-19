Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

19 May 2017

Lloyds Asia insurers launch political risk consortium

Charlie Thomas 19 May 2017

Three Lloyd's insurers have formed an Asia political risk consortium that offers increased capacity for a wide range of political and contract frustration risks from the Lloyd's Singapore hub.

Beazley, Chaucer and Talbot will work collectively to provide large-scale capacity of up to $130mn for individual risks, with a policy period of up to seven years.

Singapore is the largest Lloyd's market hub outside of London, with gross written premiums of $680mn in 2015.

Key risks that will be covered...

