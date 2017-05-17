Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

17 May 2017

Search archive

Lloyds agrees $89mn Sewol settlement: report

Matthew Neill 17 May 2017

Lloyd's has settled a dispute with Korean Re over 100bn won ($89mn) of stalled compensation payments related to the Sewol ferry sinking in 2014, according to a report.

Korean newspaper The Investor reported this week the two parties had settled the dispute over 150bn won of reinsurance policies that two local carriers, Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance and Korean Re, had purchased from the Lloyd's market.

The operator of the vessel, Chonghaejin Marine, originally bought a combined 150bn won of...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π