Recent news:

Lloyds agrees $89mn Sewol settlement: report

Matthew Neill 17 May 2017

Lloyd's has settled a dispute with Korean Re over 100bn won ($89mn) of stalled compensation payments related to the Sewol ferry sinking in 2014, according to a report.

Korean newspaper The Investor reported this week the two parties had settled the dispute over 150bn won of reinsurance policies that two local carriers, Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance and Korean Re, had purchased from the Lloyd's market.

The operator of the vessel, Chonghaejin Marine, originally bought a combined 150bn won of...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership