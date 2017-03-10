Recent news:

LIU names Egnell to financial risk underwriter

Dan Ascher 9 March 2017

Liberty International Underwriters has moved Alexandre Egnell to New York from its Paris office to develop a global financial risk (GFR) offering in North America.

Taking the role of senior vice president in his new post, Egnell previously headed up the GFR team at Liberty Mutual's specialty lines operation in Europe. He was named to that position in 2010.

In his new job, the executive will report to Michael Finnegan who leads underwriting for Liberty International's US operations.

