Lim promoted at Axiss Singapore branch

Charlie Thomas 5 January 2018

Nicole Lim has been promoted to deputy chief underwriting officer for Axis Insurance International's team in Singapore, effectively taking over the day-to-day running of the unit.

Lim joined Axis Specialty in May 2013 from Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty, where she was a senior manager for energy underwriting for five-and-a-half years.

Prior to this, she spent more than four years at Liberty International Underwriters, and two years at Aon Risk Services.

In her new role, Lim will continue to report...

