Recent news:

Lightning losses climb as average claim size shrinks

Ted Bunker 16 June 2017

Claims for damage caused by lightning and electrical surges rose in the US last year but the average cost fell compared with 2015, the Insurance Information Institute said.

Lightning led to $825mn in paid claims last year to over 100,000 insureds, the New York-based non-profit organisation said, citing a study done with State Farm. The payout climbed 4.5 percent from 2015.

But the number of claims rose even more, 9.97 percent, to about 109,000, the Institute said, and more than...

