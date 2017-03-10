Recent news:

Lighthouse chairman buys 85% of Floridas Prepared

David Bull 10 March 2017

An investment vehicle owned by Lighthouse Property Insurance Corporation president and chairman Patrick White has emerged as the buyer of Floridian carrier Prepared Holdings, The Insurance Insider can reveal.

According to sources, the investment vehicle - Prepared Investors Group - has completed a deal to buy 85 percent of the insurer for undisclosed terms, as consolidation picks up in the state.

It is thought that White wholly owns the vehicle and will take over as chairman and CEO of the parent and operating subsidiary of Prepared Insurance Company.

He will be joined on a newly constructed board of directors by his colleague Scot Moore, who is currently Lighthouse executive vice president. Lighthouse is domiciled in Louisiana but also writes in North Carolina and Texas. The company is run from Orlando, Florida.

Moore also has a track record in Florida as a former CFO of St Johns Insurance Company and Family Security.

Prepared's existing management team will remain in place, with current president and CEO Eric Gobble expected to transition to president and CRO.

Alongside the 85 percent held by White's investment vehicle, the remaining 15 percent will be held by some existing investors together with management.

The deal ends a long period of uncertainty for Prepared, which last summer announced that it had hired boutique investment house Stonybrook Capital to review strategic alternatives.

Pressure mounted last month as ratings agency Demotech pulled its guidance on the Florida homeowners' sector and warned of potential downgrades for smaller carriers.

Although it is not known if Prepared was in line for a downgrade, the company's policyholders surplus had fallen to $15.1mn at 30 September 2016 from $20.0mn at 31 December 2015.

According to sources, the company has taken action to replenish its capital, pushing it up to over $20mn of statutory surplus at year-end 2016, in a move that is believed to have satisfied Demotech requirements.

Under its new ownership, Prepared is expected to inject additional funds to take its surplus to over $25mn- the level below which the ratings agency had suggested Florida carriers would be particularly vulnerable to deteriorating operating conditions in the state.

Sources have suggested the company's new ownership sees opportunities in Florida as a result of the upheaval in the state and the further consolidation anticipated to take place over the next couple of years.

That could mean it looks at opportunities to expand its platform in Florida and beyond, once it has built a track record of solid underwriting results.

Prepared has come close to sale transactions twice in the last three years.

In June 2014 HCI Group entered into a non-binding letter of intent to buy its fellow Floridian for $27mn, then in September 2015 Prepared announced it had entered into a merger agreement with private investment group Meridian Insurance Holdings.

Under the Meridian deal a $35.70mn price would have been paid for Prepared, assuming its book value was $20.58mn at closing.

The Prepared deal comes after Avatar agreed to buy Elements Property Insurance Company in a transaction announced last week.