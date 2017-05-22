Recent news:

Liberty to select Luxembourg for EU subsidiary

Laura Board and Adam McNestrie 22 May 2017

Liberty Specialty Markets looks set to become the latest carrier to choose Luxembourg as the destination for its post-Brexit EU subsidiary, The Insurance Insider can reveal.

The carrier denies having taken a decision, though sources told this publication it has already made its choice.

If Liberty proceeds as planned, the move will increase the Grand Duchy's lead over its EU rivals in the competition to attract London market carriers looking to retain passporting rights after the UK leaves the bloc...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership