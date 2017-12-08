Liberty to redomicile UK insurer to Luxembourg

Liberty Specialty Markets (LSM) has refined its strategy for retaining access to the European Economic Area (EEA) after Brexit with a decision to redomicile its UK insurance company to Luxembourg.
The company had said in July it would serve the EEA market from
Luxembourg but its decision to redomicile the existing UK entity
sets it apart from fellow Brexit migrants. Most are establishing
fully capitalised subsidiaries of their UK operations in the EU
rather than moving their existing domicile.
Group...
