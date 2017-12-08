Recent news:

Liberty to redomicile UK insurer to Luxembourg

Laura Board 8 December 2017

Liberty Specialty Markets (LSM) has refined its strategy for retaining access to the European Economic Area (EEA) after Brexit with a decision to redomicile its UK insurance company to Luxembourg.

The company had said in July it would serve the EEA market from Luxembourg but its decision to redomicile the existing UK entity sets it apart from fellow Brexit migrants. Most are establishing fully capitalised subsidiaries of their UK operations in the EU rather than moving their existing domicile.



