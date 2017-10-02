Recent news:

Liberty Specialty Markets creates renewable energy team

Charlie Thomas 2 October 2017

Liberty Specialty Markets (LSM) has expanded its onshore energy offering by launching a renewable energy team.

The team will be headed by Tom Clifton, senior underwriter for power and renewables at LSM's London office. He will be supported by energy manager Jose Luis Ruiz Poveda, who is based in Madrid.

Business will be underwritten from LSM's London office and regional hubs in Paris, Madrid and Dubai.

The development follows LSM's decision in February this year to expand its syndicate business...

