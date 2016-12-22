Recent news:

Liberty Mutual raises $160mn for Limestone capital markets vehicle

Fiona Robertson 21 December 2016

Liberty Mutual has established a new multi-year collateralised reinsurance vehicle, the $160mn Limestone Re, which will provide reinsurance support for its property catastrophe, homeowners' and London market specialty insurance portfolios.

There was no breakdown on how much specialty risk would be ceded under the transaction but the inclusion of this type of risk is unusual for sidecar-type deals.

Most sidecars effectively provide retrocession for catastrophe reinsurance portfolios written by reinsurers, although some have ceded property insurance risk - such as...

