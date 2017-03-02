Recent news:

Liberty Mutual profit drops 31.6% as auto losses rise

David Bull 2 March 2017

Liberty Mutual has become the latest insurer to reveal the impact of deteriorating US auto underwriting conditions, posting a 31.6 percent drop in fourth-quarter operating income to $359mn.

Chairman and CEO David Long said that the profit drop was primarily due to elevated loss trends within the Boston-based carrier's US personal and commercial auto liability book.

And the worsening auto claims environment drove the combined ratio up by 8.3 points to 107.6 percent in Liberty Mutual's commercial insurance arm as...

