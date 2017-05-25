Recent news:

Liberty Mutual names CUO for national specialty energy

Bernard Goyder 25 May 2017

Liberty Mutual has appointed Jessica Dekermanji as senior vice president and chief underwriting officer of its national insurance specialty energy unit, the carrier announced yesterday.

Prior to her appointment, Dekermanji served in a number of senior commercial insurance field operations, product management and underwriting positions at Liberty Mutual.



Most recently, she was senior underwriting manager in the specialty energy area. Dekermanji joined Liberty Mutual in 2002.

In her new role, Dekermanji will lead a team of underwriting, risk control and...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership