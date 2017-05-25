Liberty Mutual names CUO for national specialty energy

Liberty Mutual has appointed Jessica Dekermanji as senior vice president and chief underwriting officer of its national insurance specialty energy unit, the carrier announced yesterday.
Prior to her appointment, Dekermanji served in a number of
senior commercial insurance field operations, product management
and underwriting positions at Liberty Mutual.
Most recently, she was senior underwriting manager in the specialty energy area. Dekermanji joined Liberty Mutual in 2002.
In her new role, Dekermanji will lead a team of underwriting, risk control and...
