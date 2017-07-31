Recent news:

Liberty leaps into bloodstock

Bernard Goyder 31 July 2017

Liberty Specialty Markets has moved into the equine and livestock market, recruiting Julian Bowen-Rees from Markel to lead the division.

Virginia-based Bowen-Rees has been joined in London by Emma Leslie-Miller, who moves to Liberty from Brit as an underwriter.

Markel bloodstock underwriter Jeremy Chappell will join Liberty from Markel in early 2018 to run the equine unit's London market operation.

In a statement, Liberty said the bloodstock unit would underwrite livestock mortality, liability and farm risks. Liberty will also offer...

