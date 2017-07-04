Recent news:

Liberty confirms Luxembourg choice for EU hub

Bernard Goyder 4 July 2017

Liberty Specialty Markets has confirmed it has picked Luxembourg for its EU base after Brexit.



The carrier will seek approvals to set up a capitalised insurance company and insurance intermediary domiciled in the Grand Duchy to serve the Lloyd's and company market, it said today.

Confirmation of its choice comes after The Insurance Insider reported in May that Liberty would select Luxembourg for its new EU subsidiary.

No jobs are expected to move from London to Luxembourg, with the carrier...

