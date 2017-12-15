Recent news:

LGT collateralised vehicle relaunched as A rated Lumen Re

Lucy Jones 15 December 2017

The Bermudian reinsurance vehicle Collateralised Re operated by LGT ILS Partners has been converted into an AM Best "A" rated vehicle called Lumen Re.

AM Best said the insurer financial strength rating reflected Lumen Re's balance sheet strength, which it categorised as "strongest" over one to three years.

The agency also gave the vehicle a long-term issuer credit rating of A.

The outlook assigned to the ratings is stable.

Lumen Re predominately writes non-proportional, property catastrophe treaty reinsurance business with...

