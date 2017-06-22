Recent news:

Lewis leaves Morgan Stanley for Deutsche Bank

Laura Board 22 June 2017

Deutsche Bank has bolstered its insurance advisory capabilities with the appointment of Meir Lewis from Morgan Stanley.

Lewis becomes managing director and head of insurance investment banking at the German institution, reporting to Celeste Guth, who is global financial institutions co-head.

The new arrival spent seven years at Morgan Stanley advising North American insurers, with a focus on large-cap P&C carriers, specialty mid-cap companies, and life carriers and reinsurers. He started his career at Citigroup, where he worked in Tel...

