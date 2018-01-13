Recent news:

Lemonades Wininger calls out Amazon for poaching

Anthony Baldo 12 January 2018

Amazon.com has rubbed one InsurTech the wrong way as it gently wades into the insurance arena.

Shai Wininger, co-founder and president of Lemonade, took first to LinkedIn on Thursday to chide the internet giant for "actively targeting and trying to poach" his company's employees. The New York-based startup uses artificial intelligence systems to provide renters' and homeowners' insurance online.

"I wonder if that's their idea of supporting the startup ecosystem. Reconsidering Amazon AWS," Wininger said, referring to Amazon web services,...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership