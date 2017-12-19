Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

19 December 2017

Lemonade lands $120mn in funding round led by SoftBank

Ted Bunker 19 December 2017

Rapidly expanding InsurTech start-up Lemonade has received $120mn in new venture funding that it said would drive a push into markets outside the US.

Japan's SoftBank led the Series C funding round, joining previous investors that include Allianz, XL Innovate, Google Ventures and Sequoia Capital, Lemonade said today.

The New-York-based insurer did not specify which countries it may enter as it begins a global expansion.

Lemonade started offering renters' and homeowners' coverage in its home state about a year ago...

