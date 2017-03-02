Recent news:

Legacy head McCann retires from Lloyds

Catrin Shi 2 March 2017

Steve McCann, head of open years and data management at Lloyd's, has left the Corporation, The Insurance Insider understands.

McCann retired from Lloyd's at the end of 2016 after holding the position for 13 years, although his departure was not formally announced.

It is understood that Julia Petrusyk, who was McCann's number two during his tenure, has been promoted to head of open years.

Lloyd's confirmed the moves to this publication.

McCann's departure signals another change in the old guard...

