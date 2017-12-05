Recent news:

Legacy carrier Armour on brink of Lloyds start-up

Adam McNestrie 5 December 2017

Legacy acquirer Armour Holdings has secured in-principle approval from Lloyd's to establish a syndicate as the Lime Street legacy market continues to show signs of being revivified, The Insurance Insider can reveal.

Armour is expected to secure formal approval from Lloyd's as early as next week, putting it on course to be ready to accept reinsurance-to-close (RITC) deals effective 31 December given that these contracts are typically written retroactively in February.

Armour's London operation is run by Steve Ryland.

Legacy...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership