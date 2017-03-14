Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

14 March 2017

Search archive

Lark hires bankers to explore sale

Adam McNestrie, Catrin Shi and Dan Ascher 14 March 2017

Hiscox-backed broker Lark Insurance has appointed Fenchurch Advisory to explore a sale of the company, The Insurance Insider has learned.

It is understood investor memoranda have been sent out for the intermediary, which is said to carry a price tag of £60mn-£70mn ($73mn-$85mn).

Lark is 25 percent owned by Hiscox, with the remainder owned by management after a buyout from previous owner Groupama in 2012.

The broker is known for its private client business, but also provides commercial, household and...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:
This article was published as part of issue March 2017/2

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π