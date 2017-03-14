Recent news:

Lark hires bankers to explore sale

Adam McNestrie, Catrin Shi and Dan Ascher 14 March 2017

Hiscox-backed broker Lark Insurance has appointed Fenchurch Advisory to explore a sale of the company, The Insurance Insider has learned.

It is understood investor memoranda have been sent out for the intermediary, which is said to carry a price tag of £60mn-£70mn ($73mn-$85mn).

Lark is 25 percent owned by Hiscox, with the remainder owned by management after a buyout from previous owner Groupama in 2012.

The broker is known for its private client business, but also provides commercial, household and...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership

Email Address Password