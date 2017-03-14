Lark hires bankers to explore sale

Hiscox-backed broker Lark Insurance has appointed Fenchurch Advisory to explore a sale of the company, The Insurance Insider has learned.
It is understood investor memoranda have been sent out for the intermediary, which is said to carry a price tag of £60mn-£70mn ($73mn-$85mn).
Lark is 25 percent owned by Hiscox, with the remainder owned by management after a buyout from previous owner Groupama in 2012.
The broker is known for its private client business, but also provides commercial, household and...
