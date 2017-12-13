Recent news:

Largest Californian blaze now 20% contained

Catrin Shi 13 December 2017

Slow progress is being made on the Thomas fire currently ablaze in Southern California, with 20 percent of the fire contained as of Tuesday morning, according to reports.

The containment of the blaze is an improvement on the 10 percent reported on Sunday.

The Thomas fire is the largest of six fires which are raging through the state, and has consumed 234,000 acres in just over a week. It is said to be the fifth largest in recorded history, and...

