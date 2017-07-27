Recent news:

Lancashire Q2 profits up 21% on low losses

Bernard Goyder 27 July 2017

Profits at Lancashire exceeded analyst expectations in the second quarter after a benign period for losses helped push pre-tax profit up by 20.8 percent to $38mn.

The results surpassed a consensus of 10 analysts, whose average prediction was that Lancashire would make $30mn in pre-tax profit over Q2.

The company's combined ratio improved by 10.8 percentage points in Q2 to 69.8 percent, driven by a quiet quarter for catastrophe losses.

The insurer's loss ratio dropped by 16.5 percentage points to...

