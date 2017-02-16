Recent news:

Lancashire shares surge on Q4 results

Matthew Neill 16 February 2017

Shares in Lancashire were up more than 8 percent in early trading in London after the insurer raced past profit expectations in the fourth quarter as reserve releases rose.

Pre-tax profits at London-listed carrier Lancashire rose 1.4 percent to $50.9mn. Bernstein analyst Thomas Seidl said the result was 64 percent more than the consensus estimate and 44 percent above his own forecast.

Lancashire shares were up 8.5 percent at 738.5 pence as of 9 am in London.



