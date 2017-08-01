Recent news:

LabCorp sues AIG and Liberty over Facta lawsuit cover

Matthew Neill 1 August 2017

US healthcare diagnostic firm LabCorp has initiated legal action against AIG Specialty and Liberty Mutual after the insurers refused to pay out on a $10mn policy over the company's loss of a class action suit.

According to documents filed in the Court for the Middle District of North Carolina on 19 July, LabCorp is pursuing AIG, the primary carrier, for breach of contract for failing to pay out under a specialty risk protector policy after mediation between the parties failed...

