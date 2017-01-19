Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

19 January 2017

Kuchinski takes top Zurich property job

Adam McNestrie 17 January 2017

Rob Kuchinski is set to take on the role of global head of property in a newly created tripartite structure within Zurich's commercial business, The Insurance Insider has learned.

This publication revealed in late December that Kuchinski was set to leave Allied World for Zurich after only four months at the company, although his role at that point was unclear.

Kuchinski will come in to run a new global property unit. In addition to property lines, the unit will include...

