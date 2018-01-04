Recent news:

Korean Re planning Zurich office in 2019

Charlie Thomas 4 January 2018

Korean Re is planning to set up a local branch in Switzerland, according to local media.

Korea's Pulse News reported earlier today that the South Korean reinsurer intends to open its Zurich branch in June 2019.

"The Swiss entity will play a huge role in boosting our premium volume in Europe from the current $200mn to more than $300mn by 2025," a Korean Re official told the news outlet.

Korean Re has made no secret of its ambitions to expand...

