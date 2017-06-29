Recent news:

Korean Re defers start-up ambitions until 2019

Adam McNestrie and Charlie Thomas 29 June 2017

Top 10 reinsurer Korean Re has extended its timeline on a Lloyd's start-up and does not now expect to have a fully-fledged syndicate operating until 2019, The Insurance Insider can reveal.

Korean Re launched a special purpose arrangement (SPA) with Beazley in mid-2015 as part of a broader strategic relationship, with the Lloyd's sidecar always intended as a precursor to a standalone operation.

Last November, The Insurance Insider reported that the Seoul-headquartered reinsurer had commenced discussions with firms including Asta...

