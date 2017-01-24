Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

24 January 2017

KLA comes under Charles Taylor brand

Catrin Shi 23 January 2017

Charles Taylor-owned Knowles Loss Adjusters (KLA) will formally rebrand to Charles Taylor General Adjusting Services as of today.

KLA is the UK and Ireland-focused P&C claims business of Charles Taylor Adjusting. It was acquired by Charles Taylor two and a half years ago to expand the UK property, casualty, construction and professional lines network within its loss adjusting division.

Andrew Jackson, managing director of the technical and special risks division at Charles Taylor Adjusting, said the two teams had successfully...

