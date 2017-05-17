Recent news:

KKR closes $4.3bn USI acquisition

Bernard Goyder 17 May 2017

Private equity firm KKR and Canadian pension fund Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) have closed a $4.3bn deal to buy insurance broker USI from shareholders that include Onex and USI employees.

USI previously changed hands in a management buyout in December 2012 for an equity investment of $610mn, of which Onex's share was $170mn.

Toronto-listed Onex said it had received total proceeds of $2.1bn from the investment. That equates to a gross multiple of invested capital of...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership