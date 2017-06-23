Recent news:

KIRS formed as pair of M&A deals complete

Adam McNestrie 23 June 2017

The structure for new broad-based insurance group KIRS is now fully in place after the David Ross-led holding company closed the acquisition of Ryan Direct and Chase Templeton.

The company announced that the two additional operating entities had joined the group, which also houses Towergate, this morning following the successful completion of its roughly £800mn ($1.01bn) refinance.

KIRS, which is set to rebrand shortly, has backing from HPS Investment Partners and Madison Dearborn.

The insurance group, which also comprises London...

