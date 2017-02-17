Kinsale taps Rhoades and Pully to lead underwriting units

Kinsale Capital has elevated two executives to underwriting leadership roles.
Clayton W. Rhoades takes over the Richmond, Virginia's Management Liability, Professional Liability and Public Entity Divisions as a senior vice president, the company said late yesterday.
Benjamin F. Pully will oversee Kinsale's Allied Health, Health Care and Life Sciences Divisions, also as a senior vice president, the company said...
