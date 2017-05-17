Recent news:

Kinsales initial backer Moelis cashes out

Ted Bunker 16 May 2017

Investment bank and fund manager Moelis is cashing out its remaining stake in Kinsale Capital through a secondary offering in which it is selling over 4.3mn shares at $33 each, according to the insurer.

The offer price would give the remaining Moelis stake a value of about $142mn and indicates that the bank and its funds have pulled in more than $275mn from selling Kinsale shares over the past year.

That would imply a gain for Moelis funds of some...

