Recent news:

Kinsale profit climbs 50% driven by reserve releases

Dan Ascher 1 March 2017

Kinsale Capital reported an almost 50 percent gain in fourth-quarter net income as premiums rose and reserve releases more than quintupled.

The specialty insurer, which first sold shares to the public in August, said net income was $6.9mn, or $0.32 a share, in the final period of 2016. A consensus estimate of $0.27 a share was tabulated by MarketWatch.com based on five forecasts.

Underwriting income surged to about $9.5mn in the just-ended quarter at the Richmond, Virginia-based carrier, up from...

